Coronavirus crisis | Ten ways China’s wine trade has been hurt

A peaceful scene in Beijing this week as snow slowly fell for two days–big fat luxurious flakes lazily corkscrewing to the empty sidewalks and streets below. An especially jarring juxtaposition with my flooded social media feed, where self-quarantined friends posted a steady stream of updates on the coronavirus crisis.

The past week saw more measures to fight the virus’ spread, more businesses go into limbo, more airlines suspend routes to and from China, more people flee on their own or be evacuated, and–most critically–more infections and deaths.

The official China numbers are 34,598 infected, 27,657 suspected and 723 deaths, with the vast majority in Hubei province, the epidemic epicenter. The actual number is hard to say, as we still don’t know the full details of this virus and Hubei’s healthcare system is overwhelmed. But we know some of the effects.

Hundreds of millions self-quarantined up to two weeks now. Employees stuck in their hometowns since the New Year, unable to return to their work cities. People slipping on masks for market trips to stockpile food, then spending hour after hour on WeChat reading updates and messaging friends and family members quarantined elsewhere. It’s quiet outside.

The intersection of restaurant and bar district Sanlitun-Gongti is usually blood pressure-inducing chaos, where hundreds of pedestrians weave around cars crowding crosswalks and scooters zipping every which way. Here’s what it looked like at 6 PM the other night:

This situation is obviously hitting the wine trade, too. With initial hopes everything might be fine by the end of Chinese New Year now long gone, things look worse and worse. Ten examples of the impact.

1. No entry

Winery and sales reps, wine critics and writers, consulting winemakers and viticulturalists et al won’t be heading our way in the near future. A blend of slashed flights to / from China, quarantine rules and, of course, the virus threat make that all but impossible.

For example, anyone planning to visit from the U.S. will find key airlines have cut flights to mainland China: American (until March 27), United (March 28) and Delta (April 30). And returning US citizens face screening at a “select number of ports of entry” and up 14 days of “monitored self-quarantine.” (Been to Hubei? It’s up to 14 days mandatory quarantine.) If you’re a foreigner and not immediate family of a U.S. citizen / permanent resident, you’ll be denied entry if you’ve been in China the past 14 days. A friend was just in this situation.





2. No exit

Likewise, travel restrictions severely impact Chinese going abroad. That includes tourists. At Australian wineries, Chinese were the top source of international visits last year, while in Napa Valley they were second in 2018. Far fewer tourists from China will have a global impact, including on wineries.

It’s hardly just tourists affected. It also affects Chinese returning to wine-related disciplines at overseas schools, attending international trade fairs as buyers, sellers, speakers and writers, working or interning at wineries overseas, and more. How many people in China who had plans to attend Vinexpo in Paris, starting on Monday, will actually make it there?

3. No fair

Trade events are being cancelled or postponed. The biggest is Chengdu’s annual China Food & Drinks Fair, said to total 3,000 exhibitors, 300,000 visitors and RMB20 / USD3 billion in deals. It’s where the wine trade finds potential clients, catches up with old ones, learns of new products and gets a sense of the state of the industry. Sprawling and chaotic, and often inspiring over-the-top boozing, it’s postponed indefinitely.

Because of the fair’s size, the logistics of a changed date are a nightmare. And because normalcy is unlikely to return until late April / early May at earliest, so is the timing, as that is a far busier period for the trade than late March. Any later and the spring CFDF, always in Chengdu, comes too close to the fall fair, which rotates around China. Other planners who’ve postponed / canceled events face similar issues, though not on the same scale.

4. Sorry, we’re closed

From thousands of Starbucks stores and hundreds of Haidilao hotpot outlets to smaller chains and standalone venues, we see many darkened doors. Beijing Evening News reported that just 13 percent of the city’s 87,000 food venues remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

This week, I talked to three of my favorite Beijing wine bars. All have delayed their re-openings, citing public safety, with current dates of February 10 to February 13.

The owner of Italian wine bar Buona Bocca also said it was a matter of human resources. Most of her team hasn’t returned yet, though she has been able to open next-door mala tang restaurant Mala Bocca.

Tapas and wine bar Vinvino had planned to reopen February 3 but is now aiming for February 10. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen, to be honest,” a co-owner told me. “I just hope things will get back to normal soon.”

That might take some time, as the owner of The Merchants wine bar and restaurant told me. She, too, had to delay reopening, from February 3 to February 13. (The cafe part of her venue is slated for February 10.) But even when the restaurant and bar scene is back online, the coronavirus crisis impact will linger.

“I think it will heavily impact us and many other restaurants and bars. I think in general people will be afraid to go out,” she said in this piece I wrote for Meininger’s.

(Some bars and restaurants in my neighborhood have stayed open. I have been at home the past two weeks, except for market visits and one night out — last Sunday. I visited Hulu, a restaurant where reservations are generally advised: a friend and I were the only happy hour customers, although several tables trickled in later. We also had beers at local pub Groovy Schiller’s: it had a light scattering of patrons, mostly regulars. I’m seeing more venues respond to the crisis, and the reality of sky high Beijing rent paired with low turnouts, by adding or increasing delivery services, including for wine.)

5. Three’s a crowd, er, group?

Beijing’s authorities have banned group dining such as company dinners and wedding banquets. A major portion of wine sales are tied to such entertaining and it will hurt big brands. It could be especially painful for the rising number of quality local wine brands, who have been far more successful at winning awards than generating sales. Unless they have a few tricks up their sleeves, times are looking even tougher.

6. Local Customs

A Chilean wine importer told me last week he estimates his shipment is stuck in Customs until February 10 at earliest. The bigger picture of his country’s situation is provided by Bloomberg:

“Besides the plunge in orders, about 1,400 containers carrying Chilean food and wine are waiting to unload in Chinese ports, [Jorge] O’Ryan [of government export promotion agency ProChile] said.

“Authorities there are accepting 40 to 50 containers a day from Chile, compared with 200 to 350 normally.”

7. Sinking sales

Retailers, distributors et al are expecting major sales hits. Torres China’s managing partner projects an 80% drop for February and 50%-plus for March. One wine shop tells me less than half of their shops are open and sales at those are low.

A wine marketing expert from China Agricultural University, says she expects many in the trade to go into survival mode: to refocus on old customers and proven sales, tighten operations and get stricter about cash flows.

8. Staff outing

Some staff who returned to their hometowns for New Year’s holidays are currently unable to get back to their cities. Many of those returning face up to two weeks of self-quarantine at home. For some, there is no office to go to anyway as shared spaces have delayed reopening. Being the HR manager at a wine company, or pretty much any company, is not an enviable position right now.

In the case of deliveries, which in Beijing are often done by migrant workers, it’s unclear how many drivers currently stuck outside the city will return and when. The trade potentially faces a driver shortage.

9. Regular scheduled programming

These types of events are largely canceled / postponed, from wine classes to dinners and tastings to regional promotional tours. Shanghai-based Grapea canceled February classes and is giving free extensions, while importers / distributors like Wine Republic have canceled all dinners, tastings and supplier visits, in their case through March. Delivery is one area where we see some activity, with operations that range from family-owned Ponty Wines to big importer East Meets West getting word out that their services are available.

10. Morale

Even when restaurants, bars and shops reopen, and a sense of normalcy returns, expect it to take months for the wine scene to regain its mojo. The trade was already struggling, due to falling wine imports, wine sales and local production, which makes recovering even tougher. Given the stakes, people are already discussing strategies to get back on their feet as soon as possible. Here’s hoping we see lots of raised glasses soon.

